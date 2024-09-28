Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi govt launches anti-dust campaign, sets guidelines to combat pollution

Delhi govt launches anti-dust campaign, sets guidelines to combat pollution

The rules mandate that all construction sites must be covered with tin sheets to prevent dust from spreading into the surroundings

Gopal Rai, Gopal
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a bid to curb rising dust pollution during the winter months, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Saturday unveiled a comprehensive 14-point construction guideline as part of the city's 'Winter Action Plan'.

The rules aim to tackle dust pollution from the construction sites, which is a major contributor to the city's declining air quality, Rai said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He stated that these guidelines will be strictly enforced starting October 7 adding any violations after this date will lead to penalties with the repeat offenders facing a halt in the construction activities.

The rules mandate that all construction sites must be covered with tin sheets to prevent dust from spreading into the surroundings.

"People involved in any kind of construction work whether private, government or company-driven must ensure compliance with these rules," Rai emphasised during his press conference.

Rai stated that all construction areas must be enclosed with tin sheets, vehicles transporting construction materials must have clean tires and materials like sand and gravel must be covered to prevent dust from spilling onto the roads.

More From This Section

Shiv Sena (UBT) youth-wing Yuva Sena sweeps Mumbai University senate polls

Mumbai on high alert amid terror threats, security tightened at sites

Prez Murmu backs female advocates to combat atrocities against women

Ahead of festivals, police tighten security near religious sites in Mumbai

LIVE: BJP to contest Jharkhand Assembly polls in alliance with AJSU Party, JD(U), says Himanta

To control dust, regular water sprinkling at the construction sites is compulsory, he added.

Rai further said that workers must be provided with dust masks and health kits at all times.

The Delhi government has also deployed 523 teams from 13 departments to monitor compliance.

These teams will inspect the construction sites around the clock, ensuring that the new norms are followed to prevent dust pollution, he said.

The anti-dust campaign will run from October 7 to November 7 as part of the winter action plan to tackle pollution in the capital, Rai added.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Delhi CM Atishi announces hiked minimum wage for unorganised sector workers

Delhi to organise 'e-vehicle parade' in October to boost usage, sales

Premium

Direct benefit transfer for women: Key task for Delhi's new CM Atishi

Will move out of official residence during Navratri: Delhi ex-CM Kejriwal

13 portfolios for Delhi CM Atishi, Bharadwaj in charge of 8, others retain

Topics :Gopal RaiDelhi governmentEnvironment pollutionConstruction industry

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story