Home / Lifestyle / Christmas gift ideas: Thoughtful presents that won't stretch your budget

Christmas gift ideas: Thoughtful presents that won't stretch your budget

Christmas is around the corner. The holiday season not only brings excitement for children but also for parents. Gifts for your loved ones hold excitement and are special for family & friends

Christmas
Christmas 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Some of us tend to totally forget about the very things we have always wanted to offer to our loved ones in the midst of all the excitement and preparations for the Christmas holiday on December 25. Christmas is quickly approaching, so it's best to plan everything ahead of time to avoid stress at the last minute.
 
Do not panic if, on Christmas Eve, you discover that you are the one who neglected to get the appropriate gift for your loved ones, despite all of your planning and efforts to make the festive event unforgettable this year. 
 
In today's era, there are numerous online retailers that serve your last-minute demands and provide a variety of fantastic gift selections.

Best 5 budget-friendly Christmas gift ideas 

Books
 
Books remain one of the most versatile and timeless gifts. Whether it’s a child or an adult, it’s always beneficial for book lovers. Chapter books or short series that they can follow on their own are frequently preferred by older readers. 
 
In addition to being generally accessible, personalised books typically feel more thoughtful without changing the actual content.
 
Personalised Collage
 
Get a collage and add photos, heartfelt wishes, and sentiments you've always wanted to share with your loved ones. These collages are available online at reasonable prices from a number of internet retailers. Just be sure to work hard when packing everything.
 
Chocolates
 
Keep it genuine and traditional. An easy and delicious way to make your loved one smile and feel cherished is to give them a pack of their favourite chocolates. 
 
Before wishing them a Merry Christmas, make sure you have a pack of delicious chocolates in your hand if you were unable to cook a special dessert for the celebration.
 
Christmas Trees 
 
Imagine that your family is waiting for you at the office and that you are trapped in traffic while a Christmas party is taking place. Bringing home a decorated Christmas tree, which would light up the room and be everyone's favourite place to take pictures during the festivities and celebrations, would brighten their faces.
 
LED lamps
 
LED lamps make for a stylish and thoughtful Christmas gift that is easy to order online. These decorative night lamps can instantly brighten up a room and add a festive glow to any space. Often designed as crystal globes or acrylic displays, they feature warm lighting along with engraved messages or Christmas greetings that beautifully reflect your emotions. Affordable yet elegant, LED lamps are a great choice for gifting to family, friends or colleagues this holiday season.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Clean air escapes: 10 Indian places with best AQI to visit this December

Human Rights Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, quotes and more

Happy Children's Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and Chacha Nehru quotes

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, messages to share with your friends & family

Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time today: Know when to break your fast

Topics :ChristmasChristmastimeJesus Christ

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story