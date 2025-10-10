Home / Lifestyle / Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time today: Know when to break your fast

Karwa Chauth, a cherished festival observed by married women across India, falls today, October 10. Here are the moonrise timings across cities to help you plan your rituals.

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is a deeply cherished festival observed mainly by married women across northern India. This year, it falls on Friday, October 10, coinciding with Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the hindi month of Kartik.
 
On this day, women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life, good health, and prosperity of their husbands. The festival often aligns with Sankashti Chaturthi, a day devoted to Lord Ganesha.
 
Beyond its traditional significance, Karwa Chauth has also become a celebration of love, devotion, and togetherness — marked by rituals, vibrant attire, and community gatherings.
 
Find out the moonrise timings in your city and key details to help you prepare for tonight’s prayer rituals and festivities.

Karwa Chauth 2025 city-wise moonrise timings:

Check the 2025 Karwa Chauth moonrise time according to your city here. 
New Delhi- 8:13 PM
Noida- 8:13 PM
Mumbai- 8:55 PM
Pune- 8:52 PM
Gurugram- 8:14 PM
Chandigarh- 8:09 PM
Kolkata- 7:42 PM
Ahmedabad- 8:47 PM
Bengaluru- 8:48 PM
Chennai- 8:38 PM
Jaipur- 8:22 PM
Hyderabad- 8:36 PM. 

Weather on Karwa Chauth 2025 day?

For women, seeing the moon is the most crucial aspect of the day, yet it can occasionally be difficult to see due to weather conditions. The moon should be visible in Delhi and Ahmedabad since clear skies are predicted. It will be possible for women to finish their rituals on schedule. The partially cloudy sky in Mumbai could make it a little harder to see the moon.
 
The evening in Kolkata is expected to be warm, humid, and hazy. However, the moon can seem a little blurry. There should be a few clouds in Chennai and Hyderabad in the early evening, but most of the sky will clear later. The moon will be visible in Lucknow at the exact moment. There may be a temporary delay in seeing the moon in Guwahati due to cloud cover. 

Symbolism and traditions behind Karwa Chauth rituals

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, derives its name from the earthen pot, or karwa (also called karak), used to offer water to the moon as part of the Argha ritual. This pot holds deep symbolic value and is later presented as daan or an offering during the puja.
 
On this auspicious day, women worship various deities, including Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati (Gaura Mata), Lord Kartikeya, Chauth Mata, and Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for their families’ well-being.
 
Married Hindu women observe a nirjala vrat—a fast without food or water, from sunrise until moonrise, praying for their husbands’ long life, good health, and prosperity. The fast is broken only after sighting the moon and offering prayers, symbolizing love, devotion, and the enduring bond between husband and wife.
 

 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

