Home / Lifestyle / Human Rights Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, quotes and more

Human Rights Day 2025: Date, theme, history, significance, quotes and more

In honour of its 75th anniversary, Human Rights Day, observed on December 10th, highlights the progress made in the area of equality, dignity, and non-discrimination for all

Human Rights Day 2025
Human Rights Day 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 10:52 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
On December 10, the world observes Human Rights Day to commemorate the anniversary of the United Nations' adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a significant document. 
 
The UN advocates for freedom, equality, and respect for all people on Human Rights Day. On this day, numerous humanitarian initiatives, events, talks, and campaigns are held worldwide to promote awareness of the importance of collective action in protecting human rights.

Human Rights Day 2025 Theme

This year's theme, "Human Rights, Our Everyday Essentials," emphasises the significance of human rights in our day-to-day existence. It falls on Wednesday, December 10, in 2025. On this day, we are reminded to speak out against hate, false information, and lies and to take concrete action to defend human rights. 

History and Significance of Human Rights Day 2025

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by the UN on December 10, 1948, laying the foundation for the preservation of human rights throughout the world. The day gains significant significance as numerous human rights organisations host events, conferences, and programs to inform, involve, and promote the rights that are inherent to every person.
 
Human rights concerns and the need for a just, equitable, and inclusive world, which is something we are all accountable for, are the main topics of debate on this day. Promoting justice, equality, and human dignity on a worldwide scale is the goal. 
 
Human Rights Day advocates for the restoration of law, justice, peace, love, and empathy at a time when humanity still suffers from geopolitical tensions between states, hostility within communities, and cruel crimes. 

Human Rights Day 2025 Quotes

“Human rights are everyone’s rights." – United Nations
“Where rights are denied, silence is consent." – Carla Ferstman
“To deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity." – Nelson Mandela
“Human rights are universal; no one is excluded." – Kofi Annan
“Human rights are the foundation of a just society." – Jimmy Carter
“Human rights mean we are all equal." – Malala Yousafzai
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." – Martin Luther King Jr.
“Respect for human rights is not a choice; it’s an obligation." – Ban Ki-moon
“Human rights are the soul of our democracy." – Paul Wellstone
“Human rights are more important than borders." – Ai Weiwei.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Happy Children's Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and Chacha Nehru quotes

Happy Dhanteras 2025: Wishes, messages to share with your friends & family

Karwa Chauth 2025 moonrise time today: Know when to break your fast

Karwa Chauth 2025: Share these warm wishes and messages with loved ones

Karwa Chauth 2025: Top 5 gifts to surprise your wife, from gold to mobile

Topics :human rights actIndia human rightsUN Human Rights Council

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story