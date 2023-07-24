Food Pharmer takes on big bread brands, says brown, multigrain unhealthy

Revant Himatsingka, known as Food Pharma on social media, claims that bread in India is a "big joke". The social media influencer had earlier attracted attention for attacking Bournvita for its high sugar content, inviting a legal notice from Cadbury.

"Bread in India is a big joke! There are two sorts of bread in India. One which is directly unhealthy (white bread), and the second type (brown, multigrain, wholewheat) which pretend to be healthy when they are not!" said Food Pharmer.

“Till a few decades ago, bread wasn't as common in India. But now it is commonly used by Indians for breakfast sandwiches, school tiffins, and snacks! If you have 2 slices of bread a day, you have more than 700 slices in a year. Make sure you pick the right one!”, he added.

FoodPharmer claims the caramel colour is being used to earthy brown breads brown in India when they could just use the whole wheat (atta) for doing so.

Although Caramel colouring is the most widely used food colouring process globally, it can sometimes result in creation of a carcinogenic chemical called methylimidazole.

Bread in India is a big joke! There are two types of bread in India. One which is openly unhealthy (white bread), and the second type (brown, multigrain, wholewheat) which pretend to be healthy when they are not!



Till a few decades ago, bread wasn't as common in India. But now… — Revant Himatsingka “Food Pharmer” (@thefoodpharmer) July 22, 2023

Food Pharmer on Indians: FSSAI statement

To find how healthy a bread is, Food Pharmer reminds readers that a particular rule by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) should play a major part.

“The name of ingredients used in the product shall be listed in descending order of their composition by weight or volume, as the case may be at the time of its manufacture," states one of the rules on the FSSAI website.

Himatsingka shows in his video that most brown coloured breads in India have maida (refined wheat flour) referenced as the principal ingredient, and that implies it is the essential element for making the bread. That is why it can't be thought of as healthy. He adds that most multigrain breads in India are likewise made of maida.