Alia's new apartment is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated on the sixth floor of Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 1:07 PM IST
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd has bought an apartment in Bandra's Pali Hill area for Rs 37.80 crore, according to reports.
Alia's new apartment is spread across 2,497 sq ft and is situated on the sixth floor of Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited in Pali Hill’s Nargis Dutt Road.

The residential property was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd. The agreement was registered on April 10 and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid, according to documents accessed by Indextap.com.
This is the same building where her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had purchased an apartment for Rs 35 crore in 2016, said a ToI report.

Alia Bhatt also gifted Shaheen Bhatt, her sister, two apartments in Mumbai on the same day. They have a market value of Rs 7.68 crore.
The Bollywood actor purchased these flats in Gigi Apartments in Juhu and paid a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh.

On the work front,  Alia was last seen in Jee Le Zaraa, in which she co-stars with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.
She will also be making her Hollywood debut with Tom Harper's directorial The Heart of Stone.

Topics :Alia BhattBollywoodBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 1:07 PM IST

