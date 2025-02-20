Former India captain MS Dhoni shares his mantra for stress-free lifestyle

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who describes himself as a careless individual who would not give up on a good night's sleep by paying regard to what others think of him, briefly became a life coach to teach his methods for living a stress-free life. Former Indian cricket captain, who describes himself as a careless individual who would not give up on a good night's sleep by paying regard to what others think of him, briefly became a life coach to teach his methods for living a stress-free life.

In his storied international career, the 43-year-old former India wicketkeeper-batter, who is regarded as one of the game's greatest, led his country to two World Cup victories and set a high standard for leaders with his composed and focused player on the pitch.

He is currently preparing for what is believed to be his final IPL season with the Chennai Super Kings, and when asked to provide advice to fans and supporters at an event here, he seemed philosophical. He continued by emphasizing the need to have a forgiving attitude, which he believes is lacking at the moment.

Dhoni on the launch of his app "DHONI”

The ex-captain made this statement on Wednesday night as injured India keeper-batter Sanju Samson was also present at the launch of his app "DHONI," powered by Single.id. He said, "I think, keep life simple. Be honest to yourself, have gratitude towards people for whatever they have been doing for you. Don't always think, 'this is my birthright' and ask for more".

"I know the whole app (DHONI) says 'thoda aur' (a little more), but the whole thing is to have that gratitude, to say thank you, to respect the elders (and) to give love to the younger ones," he further added.

According to the cricket player, he has never reacted to the personal insults made against him by critics or former colleagues, some of whom have even charged him with destroying careers. "I always felt having a smile on your face solves half the problem. Even if you're not in a comfortable position, even if it's tough to do, have the power to forgive. That is one thing that not many of us have", he said.

"We have become a very revengeful people. Isne mujhe aisa bola, main aisa bola (He said something to me, I said something back)...Just forgive, move on, be happy in life, because whatever we do... when we're growing up, we always wanted to be happy in life," he added.

Dhoni on stress-free lifestyle

Being careless with a few things, according to Dhoni, helps balance the stress of daily existence. Perception-obsessed people are not very helpful, according to the former captain. He believes that not all viewpoints were worthy of consideration or even a response.

"We all feel the pressure. We always say the grass is greener on the other side. We always feel that his or her life is better, but what is important is how you manage that stress, how prepared you are," Dhoni said.

"I keep it very simple. Growing up, we were told 'you cannot be careless'. But I feel in today's environment, it is important to be a bit careless because you can't worry about each and everything that is happening around you. You cannot do things that are not in your control," the cricketer added.

Dhoni stated, "If you get carried away with what others are saying, what others are feeling, then that important thing of what needs to be done, often you are not really giving utmost attention to that. I am a bit careless in life. I don't give everything my 100 per cent attention because I feel this is important, (or) that's not important".

"Even if I am listening to something (and) I can't do anything about it so, what is the point of giving half an hour or whatever to it... and (also) having a good night's sleep," he added.