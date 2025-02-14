Pulwama attack 6th anniversary: Quotes and messages to share on Black day

On February 14, 2019, a devastating tragedy shook Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, as a suicide bomber crashed an SUV loaded with explosives into a convoy of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers. The tragic incident claimed the lives of 40 brave jawans, marking one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in India.

At the time of the incident, the convoy, which was transporting more than 2,500 jawans, was either on their way to deployment locations or returning from leave. Outrage and a deep sense of loss were sparked by this terrible day, which left the country traumatized.

Let us pay tribute to the courageous soldiers who sacrificed their lives for our nation and those who lost their lives defending us. To honor these Indian heroes who will always be in our hearts, here is a collection of heartfelt messages and quotes for black day.

Pulwama attack 6th anniversary: Quotes and messages

• In the face of terror, we stand together and remain determined to fight against such awful acts. Pulwama will always remind us to stay strong against terror.

• Pulwama is a sad part of our history, reminding us of the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers. We will always remember their bravery."

• Pulwama is a name that brings pain but also shows our resilience. By honouring the fallen, we promise to stand united against those who want to harm our country.

• Pulwama reminds us of the challenges our nation faces. We honour the brave soldiers we lost and vow to protect our peace.

• Pulwama showed us the heroism of our soldiers. Today, we honour their sacrifice and renew our pledge to defend our nation.

• On this day, we remember Pulwama and honour the bravery of our soldiers. Their sacrifice will always be remembered.

• Pulwama is a painful memory, but we pay tribute to the fallen heroes and promise to protect our nation.

• After Pulwama, we stand united, remembering the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. Their bravery will inspire generations.

• Pulwama was a tragedy, but it couldn't break our spirit. Today, we remember and pay tribute to the heroes who defended our peace bravely.

• On the Pulwama anniversary, we solemnly remember the sacrifice of our soldiers. Their courage continues to inspire us.

• Pulwama is a painful scar, but it shows our nation's spirit. We honour the fallen heroes who fought against terror.

• In the darkness of Pulwama, the heroes showed us the strength of our unity. Today, we remember their sacrifice and renew our commitment to a safer, stronger India.

• The Pulwama attack was a shock to our peace, but it couldn't shake our nation's determination. We remember, we mourn, and we stay strong.

• Pulwama is a clear sign of the sacrifices our soldiers make. Their bravery guides our commitment to protect our nation.

• On the Pulwama anniversary, we honour the heroes who gave their lives. Their sacrifice motivates us to create a future without terror.

• Pulwama is a painful memory, but it also shows how strong our nation is. We remember and honour those who died.

• As we think of the Pulwama attack, we unite against those who threaten our peace. The bravery of our armed forces is our guiding light.

• Pulwama reminds us of the bravery of our soldiers who sacrificed everything. Today, we remember and pay tribute to their commitment to our nation.

• The pain of Pulwama is deep, but so is our commitment to peace and unity. We stand together against terror.

• Pulwama shows us that freedom comes with a price. We salute the bravery of our soldiers who faced danger with courage. We'll never forget their sacrifice.