Google Doodle marks Women's Premier league, Valentine's Day with artwork

Even Google Doodle couldn’t ignore the rising popularity of the Women's Premier League (WPL) ! To mark the league's grand opening, today's Doodle features a captivating cricket-themed artwork. As WPL 2025 kicks off, Google joins the celebration, adding to the excitement of this much-awaited tournament.

While users in India saw a Google Doodle celebrating the WPL, visitors from other parts of the world were greeted with a delightful chocolate-themed design, perfectly capturing the essence of Valentine's Day.

It is a unique celebration that combines love and sports. These Doodles showcase Google's continuous practice of creatively celebrating significant occasions, holidays, and achievements. To view it, simply visit the Google homepage right now.

Google Doodle today in India: Women’s Premier League 2025

With a fun, cricket-themed Doodle, Google has joined in on the excitement as WPL 2025 gets underway on February 14. With traditional cricket equipment like a bat, ball and stumps, the artwork depicts two animated birds playing a friendly game on a cricket ground, perfectly capturing the essence of the sport. You may play Google's interactive "Mini Cup" game, which was made especially to celebrate the event, by clicking on the Doodle.

In this fun game, you have to deal with deliveries from an oddball bird bowler as a batter. Just tap your screen to swing the bat and try to score a lot of points.

The entire WPL 2025 calendar is available along with the match, so it is a great opportunity to keep up to speed and get into the spirit of cricket. The Gujarat Giants and the reigning champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru are scheduled to clash in the opening match of the 2018 Women's Premier League season.

On Friday, the third season of the league begins, and the action begins in Vadodara. This year, the competition will take place in four different cities like Vadodara, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Google Doodle today across the world

Today's Google Doodle also features a sweet chocolate theme in honor of Valentine's Day 2025 . A range of chocolates are depicted in the artwork, each of which represents the various feelings of this momentous day. We are encouraged by this doodle to explore the creativity of these sweet treats and the love they symbolize.

Heart-shaped chocolates with elaborate designs and vibrant colors are the main attraction on the Google homepage. It appears that every chocolate has its own personality. The doodle showcases the artistry of these sweets and represents distinctive relationship traits with its swirls of rich chocolate ganache and delicate strawberry tops.

This Google Doodle effectively conveys the emotions that chocolates have long been known to express. The doodle's focal point is a heart-shaped chocolate, which represents love and affection. From the delicacy of fresh love to enduring comfort, every chocolate appears to have a tale to tell. The doodle asks visitors to choose a chocolate that expresses how they are feeling right now.