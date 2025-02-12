Harsh Goenka pokes fun at morning ritual of drinking warm honey-lemon water

Billionaire Harsh Goenka's latest experiment with a popular weight loss drink didn’t go as expected. In a witty X post, the RPG Group chairman poked fun at the morning ritual of drinking warm honey-lemon water, a trend hailed for boosting metabolism and aiding weight loss. Instead of shedding pounds, Goenka joked that he only lost the ingredients—sparking amusement among his followers.

“I was told that if you drink lemon juice with honey every morning for two months, you will lose 2 kg of weight. After two months, I had lost 2 kg of lemons and 3 kg of honey", Goenka wrote in his X post.

Harsh Goenka on weight loss: Netizen reaction

People were left in splits after the industrialist’s tweet went viral.

A person stated, "The only thing that got lighter was your kitchen stock! Weight loss myths are undefeated, but at least you got a refreshing morning drink out of it."

Another shared the same experience and wrote, "I lost 50 kg of water along with the lemon and honey."

A comment says, "Mr Goenka, it seems the lemons and honey have managed a disappearing act while the weight remains a loyal companion. Such are the ironies of life and diet fads!"

"But at least you gained a good sense of humour. Nothing goes to waste in this world," said another person.

One user compared the myth about green tea's ability to aid in weight loss. He said, "The only way to lose weight with green tea is by actually climbing a mountain, picking fresh tea leaves, boiling them, and then drinking tea."

Who is Harsh Goenka?

The current chairman of Mumbai-based RPG Enterprises, also referred to as RPG Group, is Harsh Vardhan Goenka. The company has over 15 businesses in key economic areas and generates over US$4.7 billion in revenue annually.

Among the businesses in the group are Spencer International Hotels Ltd., Harrisons Malayalam, Raychem RPG, RPG Lifesciences, CEAT, Zensar Technologies, and KEC International.

Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group since 1988, is the eldest son of R. P. Goenka. With a net worth of $4.1 billion, Harsh Goenka is rated 76th on Forbes' list of India's 100 richest tycoons, which was released on October 9, 2024.