Home / Lifestyle / Raksha Bandhan 2025: Budget-friendly gift ideas for brothers and sisters

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Budget-friendly gift ideas for brothers and sisters

This year, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 09. Whether you're celebrating with your siblings or sending gifts away, budget-friendly gift ideas always add a special sparkle to the festival

Budget friendly gift ideas in Raksha Bandhan 2025
Budget friendly gift ideas in Raksha Bandhan 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Raksha Bandhan Gift Ideas: Get ready to celebrate the timeless bond of love and mischief! Raksha Bandhan 2025, the festival that celebrates the unbreakable tie between brothers and sisters, falls on Saturday, August 9. Marked by rakhis, rituals, sweets, and heartfelt wishes, this cherished day sees sisters tying sacred threads on their brothers’ wrists while praying for their happiness and success. In return, brothers shower them with gifts, promises, and plenty of affection.
 
Rakshabandhan is more than just tying a rakhi; it is about tying lifelong memories, feelings, and a connection. Thoughtful, reasonably budget-friendly gift ideas add a unique sparkle to the celebrations, whether you are sending love across miles or celebrating in person with your sibling. So, here are some gift ideas curated just for you.

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 budget-friendly gift ideas

1. Handmade cooking
 
Make a jar full of brownies and cookies if your sibling is a foodie. These presents are priceless because they prove love and effort. This option in particular is always a good choice. 
 
Everyone enjoys filling their stomachs with their favourite foods, especially sweets, after all. All you need to do is identify his/her favourite sweets or desserts and get ready to run for the kitchen at least for once in a lifetime memories. 
 
2. Clothes and accessories 
 
A stylish backpack, a wallet, a T-shirt, or a gorgeous kurta can all be ideal. Depending on their preferences, you can also think about accessories like watches, sunglasses, or fashionable jewellery for your dear brothers.
 
For sisters, this is only if she is a makeup addict. Brands have occasionally taken the lead and introduced their makeup kits, much like skincare combos.
 
3. Personalised online gifts
 
From personalised photo frames and memory books to mugs, cushions, or keychains, these presents add a unique touch that is unmatched by off-the-shelf items. Initials could also be bracelets on pendants that touch his/her souls. 
 
4. Subscription Boxes
 
With monthly subscription boxes, you may give the delight of anticipation as a gift. For sisters, pick beauty boxes like Nykaa's Pink Box; for brothers, pick coffee/tech boxes like SmartCrates or The Big Book Box. The gift never stops giving. 
 
5. Designer Rakhis with Keepsakes
 
Eco-friendly rakhis made from seeds, silver, or semi-precious stones can be used in place of the traditional thread. Combine it with a little memento box, scented candle, or miniature indoor plants.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Friendship Day 2025: Wishes, quotes & greetings to share with your friends

International Friendship Day 2025: History, significance, wishes and more

World Hepatitis Day 2025: History, theme, measures, messages, quotes & more

World Youth Skills Day 2025: History, theme, significance, wishes and more

World Population Day 2025: Date, theme, significance and why it matters

Topics :rakshabandhanRaksha Bandhangifts

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story