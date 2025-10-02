Home / Lifestyle / Happy Dussehra 2025: Safety tips for enjoying Vijayadashami mela foods

Today's celebration of Dussehra 2025 signifies the end of the Navratri celebrations and the victory of good over evil. Meanwhile, food vendors, colourful mela & Ravan dahan make the fair more joyful

Dussehra 2025 date
Dussehra 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 5:45 PM IST
One of the biggest Hindu holidays observed throughout India is Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami. Celebrated immediately following the nine days of Navratri, it represents the conquest of Goddess Durga over Mahishasura and the victory of Lord Ram over Ravana. 
 
Fairs, cultural events, and the much-anticipated Ravan Dahan are all part of this happy day. 
It is crucial to strike a balance between celebration and safety when thousands of devotees swarm to melas, food stands, and festivities. Enjoying traditional meals is a must during the holiday season. Enjoy these traditional and healthful Vijayadashami options.

Foods to eat on Dussehra 2025

1. Sattvik Meals: Light sattvik meals like sabudana khichdi, kuttu puri, and fruits are ideal because many devotees keep their Navratri fast going till Dussehra.
2. Seasonal Fruits & Dry Fruits: Bananas, apples, dates, and almonds can help boost immunity and vitality after a fast.
3. Traditional Sweets: Enjoy little amounts of kheer, rasgulla, or jalebi; these treats are thought to be auspicious for fresh starts.
4. Warm Drinks: After celebratory feasts, herbal teas, masala chai, and warm water flavoured with ginger or tulsi aid with digestion.

Foods to avoid on Dussehra 2025

1. Oily and Fried Street Food: To prevent acidity, limit your intake of fried chaats, samosas, and pakoras.
2. Unsanitary Drinks: Avoid contaminated drinks with ice or roadside juices.
3. Too Many Sweets: Consuming too much sugar can affect your health, particularly for diabetics, and make you feel lethargic.
4. Leftover Food: To lower your chance of contracting a foodborne illness, always eat freshly prepared meals.

Safety tips for Vijayadashami Mela 2025

Dussehra is a time for celebration, introspection, and joy. Even though it is a time to indulge, it is equally crucial to eat with awareness and take the appropriate safety measures during fairs and events. 
 
You can completely enjoy Vijayadashami without endangering your health by making the appropriate dietary choices and adhering to safety precautions. Even though Vijayadashami melas are busy and colourful, a joyful celebration is guaranteed if you remain vigilant:
 
1. Stay Hydrated: To prevent dehydration during extended fair hours, bring a bottle of water.
2. Pick Food Stalls Carefully: Only purchase food from sanitary and hygienic sellers.
3. Fire Safety during Ravan Dahan: To prevent mishaps, keep your distance from fireworks and effigies.
4. Keep Children Close: Because melas draw large crowds, it is important to always watch over children.
5. Steer clear of crowded rides: Prioritise safety by inspecting rides before allowing kids to ride.
6. Keep a Compact First Aid Kit on Hand: Be ready for small burns, cuts, or accidents.
7. Watch Out for Your Property: Keep an eye on your possessions, such as your wallet and phone, as thieves, pickpockets, and thugs may attempt to prey on any unwary people.
 

Topics :DussehraDurga PujaLord Ram

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 5:44 PM IST

