Escape the scorching heat: Top 5 Indian destinations to explore this April

India is seeing longer days, warmer weather, and a change in mood. Some go to the coast for windy beachfront getaways, while others find solace in chilly mountain hideaways. This is a fantastic time to explore the new places before the monsoon arrives, from the ocean reefs in coastal Maharashtra to the apricot blossoms in Ladakh.

It is also a fantastic time to visit India's breathtaking natural treasures. There is something for everyone in the country, with lively festivals and activities taking place everywhere. In summer, there are a plethora of places in India for those with a wide range of interests. Kick off your summertime travels with our curated selection of top destinations to visit in April—affordable and unforgettable!

Top 5 places to visit in India during April month

Auli- The most popular vacation spot and romantic retreat is Auli. Auli is one of the nicest spots to visit in India in the summer because it still has a cool wind in April, with affordable prices. This time of year, the sceneries appear stunning and captivating, with patches of snow gracing the mountains and the surrounding area alternately alongside the greenery.

Adventurers are invited to hike and trek along the scenic terrain on the April skiing paths. Auli is a beautiful destination to visit in the summer with your significant other because of its many tourist attractions.

2. Puducherry: This beachy area, which was a French colonial enclave in India until 1954, provides great warm weather for travelers in April. One of the most welcoming and warm destinations for travelers from around the globe, Puducherry boasts a great beach on one side and a shadow of white ashrams and lush hills on the other.

3. Spiti Valley- The Spiti Valley is famous for Tabu Monasteries, chilly deserts, and a variety of mountain valleys. Planning a trip here in April will allow you to take in the breathtaking scenery as the skies open up to provide an unending panorama. For sightseeing and other fascinating outings, the summer months are ideal.

4. Srinagar- Known for its sophistication and elegance, Srinagar is one of the top destinations in India to visit in April. Surrounded by beautiful mountain ranges, the city boasts of hiking routes, rivers, historical sites, and mosques and many more attractions. This charming city is unique and charming in every way. The city is nestled in the heart of Kashmir, known for its breathtaking landscapes and friendly summer weather.

In addition to being a natural haven, Srinagar has a fine dining scene with recipes that have been passed down through the generations. It is made even more fascinating by the ruins and holy sites' fusion of Muslim and Hindu influences, which highlight the cultural diversity.

5. Shimla- Shimla is another fantastic choice for a romantic getaway with your special someone. The month of April in Shimla brings warm weather. With tourist footfall waiting to pick up pace in April, this is the perfect time to explore one of India's top-rated travel destinations. It is undeniably one of the best places to travel in April in India.