As women approach perimenopause, changes in hair texture and volume can become noticeable, often leading to frustration and concern. While dull, thinning hair can feel discouraging, the right diet can play a crucial role in maintaining healthy locks. To help combat hair loss, an expert has revealed an ideal breakfast diet that can nourish your hair from within—suitable for everyone!

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for both your body and hair. In the morning, the energy levels required for hair cell production are at their lowest. To give your hair the nourishment it needs, start your day with a well-balanced meal rich in complex carbohydrates and proteins to support healthy growth and strength.

Eating a balanced diet is crucial to keeping hair strong and healthy. To attain overall health and wellness, include protein, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, vitamins A, C, E, B complex, zinc, and other minerals to your meals.

What to eat for healthy hair?

A "healthy diet" frequently does not contain all the components required for optimum hair development and health, as many people today have been led to think. On one end of the spectrum are diets that are high in fat and protein and low in carbs, or diets that are mostly composed of fruits, vegetables, and salads with very little protein and calories. For optimal performance, your hair cells and all of your body's cells require a balance of proteins, complex carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals.

At least a palm-sized portion of any protein (such as fish, chicken, lean meat, eggs, quinoa, nuts, or pulses) and a portion of complex carbohydrates (such as whole wheat toast, skin-on potatoes, oats, barley, brown rice, or pasta) should be included in breakfast and lunch when it comes to the best foods for hair growth.

Understanding your hair is important!

Hair growth involves four phases:

• Anagen (growth phase)

• Exogen (shedding phase)

• Catagen (transitional phase)

• Telogen (resting phase)

The fact that keratin makes up the majority of hair highlights the significance of protein in our diet. Although hormonal imbalances and heredity are major contributors to hair loss, treating nutritional deficiencies can also have a big impact on encouraging healthy hair growth. A comprehensive approach to hair health is provided by proper nutrition, which not only helps hair grow through its cycles but also fights the causes of hair loss.

Breakfast for healthier hair during menopause

Eva Proudman, a trichologist at Absolute Collagen, quoted by MSN emphasised the vital role of nutrition in maintaining healthy hair. She revealed that nearly 50% of women experience some degree of hair loss during menopause, highlighting the importance of a well-balanced diet in supporting hair health.

She advised women to prioritise foods rich in Omega-3 and protein for better hair health. Instead of opting for convenient, processed breakfasts, she recommended starting the day with nutrient-dense options like eggs and seeds. “During menopause, making sure your diet includes foods that are rich in protein, such as lean meats, fish, and beans, will help to provide the keratin that hair is made of,” she added.

Conclusion: A balanced breakfast is crucial for beautiful hair

The foundation of healthy hair is a balanced breakfast. Making nutritional breakfast allows you to nourish your hair from the inside out, creating a solid basis for its growth and health. It is also crucial to speak with a healthcare professional before adding any supplements to your routine in order to guarantee nutrient balance and prevent overdosing.

Your healthcare professional can offer tailored guidance, making sure that any extra nutrients in your breakfast you consume promote your general well-being without going above safe limits.