Home / Lifestyle / World No Tobacco Day 2024: List of foods to help fight tobacco addiction

World No Tobacco Day 2024: List of foods to help fight tobacco addiction

It is never an easy task to quit smoking, and food can play a vital role in combating tobacco addiction. Here is a list of foods to help you fight tobacco addiction

smoking, cigarettes, tobacco
Photo: Shutterstock
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:43 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
World No Tobacco Day is an annual event observed on May 31st around the world. The day was first observed in 1987 and started by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The purpose of the day is to empower people with information about the health risks associated with tobacco consumption and promote policies to reduce tobacco use across the world.

This year, the theme for World No Tobacco Day 2024 is ‘protecting children from tobacco industry interference.’ This theme urges the government to adopt policies protecting young people from manipulative practices.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Many people try to quit tobacco by dealing with their nicotine addiction, but it's addiction creates a powerful chemical dependency and it interferes with habitual behaviour and emotional triggers. Several symptoms like craving, anxiety, and irritability can be overwhelming, leading individuals to seek solace in familiar comforts, which also include food. There are dietary choices that can play a vital role in mitigating these challenges. 

Foods that help to fight tobacco addiction

Fruits

Fruits, rich in natural sugars, can satisfy a craving for sweets to help accompany nicotine withdrawal. Fruits provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre to contribute to overall health and well-being.

Vegetables

There are some raw vegetables that you can chew to keep your mouth busy like carrots, celery, or cucumber when you typically look for a cigarette. Vegetables are low in calories and high in fibre making them a nutritious choice for snacking.

Whole grains

There are grains like brown rice, oats, and whole wheat bread that can stabilise your sugar levels reducing the likelihood of experiencing intense cravings. It provides sustained energy and nutrients like B Vitamins and fibre supporting your body's healing process. 

Water

Staying hydrated is important for overall health and helps flush out toxins from your body, including those associated with smoking. One should make sure to drink a lot of water to lower cravings and keep your feeling refreshed and energised. 

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre to keep you feeling full and satisfied between meals. It provides important nutrients like magnesium and zinc and it may be depleted during smoking. Some examples are walnuts, chia seeds, almonds, and flaxseeds.

Lean protein

Foods such as chicken, fish, tofu, and beans are excellent sources of lean protein stabilising blood sugar levels and promoting a feeling of fullness. It includes protein in your meals and snacks reducing cravings and supporting muscle repair and recovery. 

Dairy products

Low-fat dairy products such as yoghurt and cheese provide calcium, which is essential for bone strength. Dairy products can play a vital role in reducing cravings and offer a satisfying snack option for plain yoghurt with fruit or low-fat cheese. 

Herbal tea

Herbal teas such as peppermint or chamomile can provide you with a soothing alternative to smoking. Herbal tea is calorie-free and hydrating making them all excellent choices for satisfying crating without consuming additional calories or caffeine. 

Ginseng 

Ginseng helps in lowering nicotine effects, decreasing cravings and improving energy levels.

Ginger

Chewing raw ginger or drinking ginger tea is very effective in reducing symptoms like nausea and cravings.

Also Read

No Smoking Day 2024: Everything you need to know about harmful disease

No Smoking Day 2024: All you need to know about best ways to quit smoking

World No-Tobacco Day: Positive changes in the body after you quit smoking

Mumps in Delhi/NCR: Everything you need to know to keep your child safe

British American Tobacco writes down US cigarette brands, stocks fall

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Check history, significance, theme and more

Anant Ambani 2nd pre-wedding: Backstreet Boys perform on cruise in Italy

Which are the tests women should undergo in their 30s and 40s?

Anant-Radhika's 2nd pre-wedding bash on cruise; all you need to know

3D printing to water stewardship, firms step up for planet's health

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Tobacco controlTobacco consumptionWorld tobacco dayTobacco use

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story