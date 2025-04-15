5 Parenting Tips that help kids to manage anger, emotions: Your emotions have a big influence on how you react. You might be surprised to learn how vital it is to be able to feel and communicate emotions. Although they might be useful in your day-to-day activities, when they go out of control, they can negatively impact your emotional well-being and interpersonal relationships.

Children may have a sense of helplessness when they are overtaken by challenging emotions, as though there is nothing they can do to get out of the situation. As parents, you must be aware that there are successful strategies available, but it can be sometimes confusing to determine which ones to employ at any given time.

What children need to know about 'emotions'?

Parents and children should know that feeling hurt, jealous, or afraid is perfectly normal before they start talking about emotional strategies. According to neuroscientist Ethan Kross, it is comforting for children and teenagers to know that experiencing anxiety at times or sadness or anger or any other negative emotion is a normal part of being human.

Emotions are essential because they provide us with valuable information. Fear makes us alert about potential threats. Anger might be a sign that we believe something is unfair. We may look for interpersonal connections as a result of loneliness. According to Kross, sadness is a reaction to a change in our perception of the world.

Additionally, sad body language might also communicate to others that we need help. Kross adds, "it becomes a lot easier to understand the role they play in our lives and in our kids’ lives."

Additionally, he wants children to understand that "there are parts of your emotional experience that you can’t control and parts that you can. But once that emotion is activated, we can “shift it around – that’s where we have agency" after that feeling is triggered. Kross admitted that he occasionally decides not to change a challenging emotion. “The emotion is driving me to prepare. You don’t want to necessarily turn that off, but you want to turn down its amplitude", he further added.

5 ways to help your children to manage their emotions and anger:

1. Accept your kid's anger

Recognise your child's anger when they express it. Accepting their rage is crucial. "It's OK to be angry," you should tell your kids. Instead of repressing their feelings, it's crucial to feel free to express them.

Validating emotions is important, according to researchers, because it can lessen their strength and help kids learn to control their emotions. On the other hand, telling a child that their feelings are "wrong" or dismissing them might make things worse and increase their emotional reaction.

2. Help them with more expressive

When children are upset, they do not always know what to say. You have to teach them about it. If your child finds it difficult to talk about why they are angry, for example, help them with phrases like, "When you're angry, say, 'I'm angry,' and I will help you." They will eventually internalize these words as well as the guidelines and expectations you set for them.

Children who internalise their parents' rules are frequently better adjusted and more socially adept, according to research. These kids are more adept at handling social circumstances and have a tendency to comprehend moral principles.

3. Find a peaceful space

Aim to get away from the crowd if you are in public. Pay attention to yourself and your child, not what other people will think. By turning your focus away from the audience, you can create a private space where you can connect with your child and ease any pressure they may be feeling.

Regaining your calm will be simpler for you both if there is less noise and distraction. "Come sit on my lap, and we'll talk this over," you say gently, taking your child's hand. As you assist your child process the feeling, this emotion can help them feel safe and supported.

4. Set a strict yet firm limit

Aggressive behavior is unacceptable, yet it is vital to recognise that anger is normal. For example, you can say, "It's OK to be angry. Your anger is fine, but hitting is not.” Follow up with, "We don't hit or kick anyone", in case your child hits a sibling.

Then, help your child come up with a positive answer. Describe your limit, "Hitting hurts. We don't hurt anyone". Clear reasoning increases the likelihood that children will comprehend and cooperate.

5. Find a practical and positive solution

For many years, parents were advised by elders to let their children "cry it out" in order to prevent spoiling them, and tantrums were perceived as manipulation tactics. But now this guidance has changed. Pediatricians now advise handling tantrums coolly and employing techniques to assist defuse the situation.

Giving in to every request can be a tempting way to prevent meltdowns, but allowing kids to cry does not teach them better coping skills. Children actually require assistance in overcoming their anger, and guiding them through the process works better than allowing them to dwell in frustration.

Some strategies to assist children get through a tantrum include offering a compromise or alternative, rerouting them, or using distractions. These techniques assist in shifting your child's attention from frustration to something more positive.

