International Day of Happiness 2025: The meaning behind the joyful occasion

Every year on March 20, people around the world come together to celebrate the International Day of Happiness—a day dedicated to joy, kindness, and emotional well-being. It’s more than just a celebration; it’s a heartfelt reminder that happiness isn’t just a personal emotion but a powerful force that connects us all.

This special occasion encourages people to spread love, strengthen relationships, and prioritise their mental well-being. Whether it’s through simple acts of kindness, sharing a smile, or taking a moment to appreciate life’s little joys, the International Day of Happiness inspires us to make the world a more compassionate and positive place.

So, as the world marks this uplifting day, take a deep breath, embrace gratitude, and share happiness wherever you go—because joy is contagious!

International Day of Happiness: History

The General Assembly of the United Nations passed a resolution 66/281 of 12 July 2012 announcing March 20 as the International Day of Happiness, recognising the relevance of happiness and well-being as universal goals.

This day also recognises the need to have a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth. This promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all people.

Bhutan, the country that recognises the importance of national happiness over national incomes, first initiated the resolution in the 1970s by adopting Gross National Happiness over Gross National Product.

A high-level meeting also took place in Bhutan during the sixty-sixth session of the General Assembly on "Happiness and Well-Being: Defining a New Economic Paradigm."

International Day of Happiness: Significance

International Day of Happiness holds special significance in our lives. It encourages everyone, whether it is families, students, colleagues or even the community, to take a pause and reflect on what truly brings joy and happiness in their lives.

Moreover, this day also motivates people to prioritise how they spend their day and time with their loved ones. To enjoy life to the fullest, one needs to have more gratitude, help people in need or just appreciate simple and small moments of life as all this brings happiness in life.

International Day of Happiness 2025: Theme

The theme for International Day of Happiness is ‘CARING AND SHARING.’