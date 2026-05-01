International Labour Day 2026: History, theme, significance & celebrations

Observed annually on May 1, International Labour Day—also known as May Day—recognizes the contributions of workers and the labour movement across the globe. This day highlights the challenges workers have encountered throughout history and acknowledges the significance of labour movements and workers' rights.

In India, May Day is celebrated with speeches and public gatherings honouring the working class and promoting social justice, fair pay, and improved working conditions. This day, also known as Antrarashtriya Shramik Diwas in India, honours the global fight for fair labour standards and an 8-hour workweek.

History of May Day

May Day, also known as Labour Day, originated from the Haymarket Affair in Chicago in 1886, where labourers demonstrated for an 8-hour workday. Since then, it has developed into a global occasion where labourers come together to call for improved working conditions, equitable pay, and the ability to form unions.

In India, May Day is a crucial day for activists and labour organisations to draw attention to persistent problems such as child labour, wage disparity, and the absence of social security for unorganised workers. Additionally, it acknowledges the workforce's contributions to the social and economic advancement of nations around the world. Chennai's worker movement in 1923. May Day 2026 Theme This year, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) selected the theme for May Day 2026 as: “Ensuring a Healthy Psychosocial Working Environment." ALSO READ: Labour Codes face friction from state law overlaps, says experts This theme focuses on the psychosocial risks—such as stress, burnout, and mental health issues—that have become common in contemporary workplaces. The ILO calls on governments and corporations to prioritise psychosocial risk management and ensure that workplaces support mental health in addition to physical well-being.