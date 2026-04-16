Labour market friction: India needs more jobs with better work conditions
Workers allege irregular wage payments and exploitative practices
Business Standard Editorial Comment
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The violence that swept through Noida’s industrial clusters in recent days should not be seen merely as a breakdown in law and order. Rather, it reflects the growing strain within India’s labour market. What began as a demand for higher wages quickly escalated, but the discontent has been building over time. The immediate triggers are clear. In neighbouring Haryana, minimum wages were raised by 35 per cent following protests in Manesar. In an integrated labour market like the National Capital Region, such disparities are untenable. They encourage comparisons, intensify grievances, and place pressure on state-level wage policies. At the same time, inflationary pressures, exacerbated by the conflict in West Asia — leading to an increase in prices of cooking gas, particularly in unorganised markets — have sharply increased the cost of living. The Uttar Pradesh government has now announced an interim wage increase of 21 per cent in Noida and Ghaziabad. Elsewhere in the state, the increase is more modest.