Labour market friction: India needs more jobs with better work conditions

Nevertheless, the unrest points to deeper structural problems. Workers allege irregular wage payments and exploitative practices. Much of this stems from the widespread use of contractors, which blurs accountability and weakens enforcement. For many workers, there is little clarity on what they are entitled to, and even less assurance that they will receive it. The data from the recent Periodic Labour Force Survey’s Annual Report reinforces this picture of vulnerability. Wage growth in India has been slow and uneven, particularly for casual workers, who remain the most exposed. Even where wages have risen, they have often failed to keep pace with inflation. In fact, a closer look at the composition of employment tempers any optimism. A majority of India’s workforce remains self-employed, over 56 per cent in 2025, only marginally lower than the previous year. Regular salaried employment has inched up, but not enough to signal a meaningful shift. Casual labour, which accounts for about a fifth of total employment, has seen little change. In other words, the structure of employment remains dominated by forms of work that are typically informal and insecure. This is primarily because India is not creating enough jobs for its rising workforce.