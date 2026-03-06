The official United Nations theme for 2026 is “Rights. Justice. Action. For All Women and Girls.” Across India, the day is marked through a mix of government initiatives, awareness campaigns and community events aimed at promoting women’s empowerment and gender equality.

To support women's health, large-scale events like the Pinkathon are planned in Delhi and other major cities. The occasion is frequently used by the government to announce or promote initiatives focused on women’s welfare.

5 best unique gift ideas for Women's Day 2026

Flowers: Give her a bouquet of her favourite flowers to brighten her day. Go above and beyond and include her favourite chocolates in the bouquet so she may begin her day with a big smile and lots of affection.

Skincare Kit: Treat her to an opulent skincare set customised for her skin type. Select premium products that address her unique needs, such as hydration, anti-ageing, brightening, or nourishing, regardless of whether she has dry, oily, sensitive, or combo skin. A carefully chosen skincare package demonstrates your consideration for her self-care regimen.