Amarnath Yatra 2026 registration begins: Step-by-step guide to apply

Amarnath Cave in Jammu and Kashmir begins in mid-April, with the yatra expected to take place between July and August. Thousands of pilgrims are already preparing for the Amarnath Yatra 2026. Before making travel plans, it is important to be aware of key details such as registration dates, eligibility criteria, and available routes. Registration for the annual pilgrimage to thein Jammu and Kashmir begins in mid-April, with the yatra expected to take place between July and August.

To help pilgrims plan better and avoid last-minute uncertainty, this guide breaks down the various routes, limited slots, and strict health requirements. Registration opens on April 15, and early booking is advised due to high demand and limited availability.

Amarnath Yatra 2026 - Registration process Amarnath Yatra 2026 will begin on April 15. Pilgrims can register at over 550 designated bank branches nationwide—including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank—or through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. Online and offline registration for thewill begin on April 15. Pilgrims can register at over 550 designated bank branches nationwide—including State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, and Axis Bank—or through the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. Daily quotas will apply for each route, with bookings on a first-come, first-served basis. As slots for a given date will close seven days in advance, pilgrims are advised to register early. Amarnath Yatra 2026 - Eligibility Strict health regulations have been implemented due to the high altitude and challenging terrain. Only individuals aged 13 to 70 are eligible, and women who are more than six weeks pregnant are not permitted to register. All pilgrims must obtain a Compulsory Health Certificate (CHC) issued by authorised doctors or medical institutions after April 8, 2026.

The certificate will be verified before the final yatra permit is issued. After registration, devotees will receive a system-generated Yatra Permit with details such as the date, selected route, and entry gate timing. As an added safety measure, each pilgrim will also be issued an RFID tag for real-time tracking throughout the journey. Amarnath Yatra: Facilities and Email id for queries This year, the Shrine Board has announced several improvements, including upgraded trekking routes, better lighting and electricity along the Baltal route, and a pre-paid booking system for ponies, palkis, and porters. Additional accommodation is also being arranged at key locations such as Yatri Niwas in Baltal, Nunwan, Srinagar, and Chanderkote.

According to the 2026 registration form, all registered pilgrims will receive accident insurance coverage of ₹5 lakh. Mountain rescue teams and disaster response units are also undergoing specialised training to handle emergencies. For queries related to Yatra 2026, pilgrims can email at ithelpdesksasb1@gmail.com or ithelpdesksasb2@gmail.com. About the Amarnath yatra 2026 The Amarnath caves are accessible via two primary paths. There are two trekking routes available to pilgrims: 1. Pahalgam Route: This lengthier, more gradual route, which is around 48 km long, is considered safer for first-time pilgrims. 2. Baltal path: Usually favoured by seasoned trekkers, this shorter, steeper, and more physically taxing path is only 14 km long.