International No Diet Day 2024: History, theme, importance, quotes

International No Diet Day is celebrated worldwide on May 6 to promote body acceptance, embracing diversity and regarding all body shapes and sizes. The purpose of celebrating this important day is to spread awareness on issues like weight discrimination and fatphobia, and educate the masses on unhealthy dieting practices.

International No Diet Day encourages individuals to prioritise their mental and physical well-being over restrictive diets promoted through societal pressures to conform to narrow beauty standards.

To celebrate this event, we take a pause for a minute to understand the reason why International No Diet Day holds importance in promoting body energy and self-acknowledgement.

International No Diet Day 2024: Theme

This year's theme, "Embrace Yourself: Reject Diet Culture, Love You," is all about accepting yourself. Society has set a specific body type as the best one and, consequently, it does not accept any other body type.

Consequently, body positivity has taken a dip, and this has additionally impacted the enthusiasm of the young people of the world. Thus, to redirect the focus on body positivity, International No Diet Day is marked yearly. The day serves a very crucial purpose in our lives.

International No Diet Day: History

In 1992, Mary Evans began International No Diet Day fully intent on showing individuals the significance of body energy, appreciating their own bodies and, furthermore, going home for the day from their diet routine and taking part in a feast that they love.

Mary Evans experienced Anorexia and began her association called Diet Breakers. The goal of International No Diet Day was to eliminate the notion of imposing unnatural body standards and encourage acceptance of our bodies as they are.

No Diet Day: Importance

The most ideal way to celebrate the unique day is by reassessing on having a diet routine to look a specific way. The day serves as a call to take a closer look at ourselves, to pay attention to our minds and bodies, and to love ourselves a little bit more.

This day additionally promotes a movement to end weight discrimination, fat shaming and phobia of size. Instead, it assists in embracing body variety and tolerating ourselves as well as others on how we are.

Happy No diet day: Quotes

• “My doctor told me to stop having intimate dinners for four. Unless there are three other people.” – Orson Welles

• “Sorry, there’s no magic bullet. You gotta eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. End of story.” – Morgan Spurlock

• “The second day of a diet is always easier than the first. By the second day, you’re off it.” – Jackie Gleason

• “I don’t diet, I eat what I like.” – Lisa Snowdon

• “I want to enjoy life and I can’t if I’m not eating and miserable.” – Kate Upton.