Job applicant delivers pizza with CV; CEO says 100% getting an interview

Job hunting is not an easy thing and one has to go through a chaotic maze to find the right job. However, due to heavy competition, job seekers are also trying creative ways to grab the attention of the company's founder and hiring managers. Recently, a US job seeker tried an unconventional way to reach out to the CEO.

Antimetal CEO, Matthew Parkhurst, shared the story of an applicant, David, who applied for an internship through this unique way. David not only sent the resume to their office, but he also sent a pizza to the company.

The applicant shared a handwritten note explaining his desire to join the Antimetal team as an engineering intern and also confessed that the pizza “was a bribe for the hiring team to check out his website and portfolio.”

The applicant attached a note and wrote, “Hey Antimetal team, congrats on the recent launch. Inspired by Antimetl’s brief stint as slices as a service company, please enjoy this pizza. I’ve also brought a copy of my resume as an application for the engineering intern position."

"I’m super excited by the opportunity and am driven to do what it takes. PS: This is basically a bribe for you to go to my site. P.P.S. I’ve made a small PR to fix some links in your docs,” the note further adds.

Matthew Parhurst appreciated the extra effort and shared a post on X where he wrote, "Another internship application - came to our office and dropped off a pizza with his resume. Even pushed a PR to fix 2 links in our docs prior.”

“100% getting an interview," he added.

The post went viral on X and it has garnered over 387.3K views and more than 2.4K likes. However, many users shared their thoughts on this creative way of job search.

One of the users wrote, "I’m more impressed that they made sure to make their letter very clear and readable."

Another user wrote, "You can always tell the likelihood a start-up will succeed by the quality of the interns."

One user was impressed with the handwriting of the job seeker and said, "The fact he can write with pen and paper says a lot."