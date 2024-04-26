World Intellectual Property Day 2024: History, significance, theme and more

Every year, the world celebrates World Intellectual Property Day on April 26 which aims to spread awareness about intellectual property (IP) rights and how it encourages innovation and creativity to drive human progress. The World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) established this day in 2000.

This day marks the opportunity to educate people on the need for IP protection to protect the creator's rights and copyright as well as the public interest. Let's dive deeper into World Intellectual Property Day 2024 and learn its history and significance.

World Intellectual Property Day 2024: History

The WIPO came into existence in 1883 when the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property was signed. The convention was held to protect the Intellectual Property protections for inventors, trademarks and industrial designs. In 1970, the Convention establishing the World Intellectual Property Organisation entered into force, creating WIPO, which was the UN specialised agency in 1974.

WIPO also provides various other services and resources aiming to promote intellectual property awareness and IP protection benefits. It includes registration and protection of intellectual property, the resolution of transboundary intellectual property disputes and the development of uniform standards and infrastructure for intellectual property protection.

World Intellectual Property Day: Significance

World Intellectual Property Day is an opportunity for both inventors and creators for people across the world to promote IP solutions that shape the world.

This day aims to educate people on the various ways of safeguarding intellectual property such as patents, trademarks, copyrights and others.

As per WIPO, World IP Day 2024 is an opportunity to know how intellectual property encourages and amplifies the innovative and creative solutions which are so crucial to building a common future.

World Intellectual Property Day: Theme

Every year, a new theme is announced by WIPO, to spread awareness about IP rights. This year the official theme is “IP and the SDGs: Building Our Common Future with Innovation and Creativity”.