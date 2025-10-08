Karwa Chauth is a cherished festival celebrated by married women across northern and western India. On this auspicious day, women observe a day-long fast from sunrise to moonrise, praying for the long life, prosperity, and well-being of their husbands. The festival is also seen as a symbol of love, devotion, and the enduring bond between married couples.

The special day is made unforgettable by its many customs, rituals, and family get-togethers. The festival has also come to represent unity in recent years.

The date of Karwa Chauth this year has caused some confusion, with many people arguing about whether the celebration will take place on October 9 or 10.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date

Karwa Chauth will be observed on Friday, October 10, this year. Due to Chaturthi, which falls across two days this year, there is now a misunderstanding regarding the dates. Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10 since the vrat (fasting) is observed on the day that Chaturthi tithi is active.

The Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi, meanwhile, is scheduled to start at 10:54 PM on Thursday, October 9, and conclude at 7:38 PM on Friday, October 10.

Significance of Karwa Chauth

In the idea that it imitates Goddess Parvati, who fasted in order to win Lord Shiva as her husband, this day is commemorated. Married women thus maintain this fast in order to secure their husbands' longevity and a strong marriage. Additionally, the fast is thought to bring prosperity and good fortune to the family.

In the northern regions of India, such as Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, the one-day celebration is extensively observed. Hindu married ladies offer prayers to Karwa Mata, Lord Ganesha, Goddess Parvati, and Lord Shiva for their husbands' long lives.

ALSO READ: Gold hits record 39th new all-time high in 2025: Is it still a good hedge? Unmarried women also observe Karwa Chauth, keeping the fast with hopes of finding a suitable life partner. Women who are soon to be married often take part in the ritual as well.

Karwa Chauth special 2025: 5 ideas to surprise your partner with on this day

Customized Jewelry

Choose a necklace, bracelet, or ring that is engraved with your initials, a special date, or a heartfelt message to go beyond the typical gold or silver pieces. Personalised Jewellery adds sentimental value and turns into a treasured memento.

Couple Spa Experience

A soothing spa treatment is the ideal way for a couple to rest after a long day of fasting. Select an Ayurvedic massage or calming aromatherapy to revitalise your body and deepen your emotional bond.

Designer Ethnic Matching Clothing

ALSO READ: The new downgrade: H-1B grooms lose appeal in India's marriage market For the evening of Karwa Chauth, surprise your significant other with an exquisitely designed matching traditional outfit. Your festival will be even more memorable if you select rich textiles and sophisticated colours that go well with the joyful atmosphere.

Personalised Memory Book

Create a beautiful scrapbook or digital photo album by compiling your most treasured photos, handwritten comments, and experiences. It is a classic gesture that honours your relationship and serves as a reminder of all the wonderful times you have spent together.

Romantic Dinner at Home

With candles, red roses, fairy lights, and especially each other’s favourite home-cooked meal, you can turn your house into a romantic setting. Enjoy a warm meal together after the moonrise ceremonies; it is a sincere celebration that does not require an expensive restaurant.