World Environment Day 2025: How to make this Bakrid 2025 eco-friendly?

World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5 to preserve the environment and the global ecosystem. Around the world, people celebrate the day on June 5 of each year. Raising awareness of the growing environmental challenges is the goal of this day.

ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2025: Inspiring slogans, wishes and messages to share Apart from this, Bakrid in India will be celebrated tomorrow, i.e, on June 6, 2025. So, how about we celebrate both of them simultaneously, with eco-friendly habits for a more sustainable Eid al-Adha this year.

World Environment Day 2025: 5 ways to celebrate Bakrid with eco-friendly habits

• Minimise food waste: Methane, which is released when food waste breaks down in landfills, contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. To prevent food waste and save the environment, it is crucial to plan your meals and shop appropriately.

• Make use of 'eco-friendly' products: A lot of traditional cleaning products include harsh chemicals that can endanger people, contaminate water, and hurt wildlife. Use basic ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice to make your cleaners.

• Drink water from reusable bottles: Single-use plastic bottles contribute significantly to pollution. Therefore, buy a reusable water bottle made of glass or stainless steel instead. This will save money and prevent plastic waste while still being convenient.

• Supporting seasonal and local foods: Selecting produce that is in season and locally produced lowers the transportation sector's carbon footprint. Additionally, it boosts the regional economy and farmers.

• Prioritise plant-based foods: Diets high in plants often have a smaller environmental effect than diets high in meat. During Eid al-Bakrid, adopting eco-friendly practices is a significant approach to cultivate gratitude and awareness.

Even minor modifications to our everyday lives can have a big positive impact, guaranteeing that the benefits reach not just the environment but also our future generations.