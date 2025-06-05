Home / Lifestyle / World Environment Day 2025: How to make this Bakrid 2025 eco-friendly?

World Environment Day 2025: How to make this Bakrid 2025 eco-friendly?

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on Jun 5 to save nature. Also, Bakrid 2025 will be celebrated tomorrow, June 6. So, let's celebrate both simultaneously with eco-friendly habits

Ways to celebrate Bakrid with eco-friendly habits on World Environment Day 2025
Ways to celebrate Bakrid with eco-friendly habits on World Environment Day 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 10:10 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
World Environment Day is observed annually on June 5 to preserve the environment and the global ecosystem. Around the world, people celebrate the day on June 5 of each year. Raising awareness of the growing environmental challenges is the goal of this day. 
 
Apart from this, Bakrid in India will be celebrated tomorrow, i.e, on June 6, 2025. So, how about we celebrate both of them simultaneously, with eco-friendly habits for a more sustainable Eid al-Adha this year.   ALSO READ: World Environment Day 2025: Inspiring slogans, wishes and messages to share

World Environment Day 2025: 5 ways to celebrate Bakrid with eco-friendly habits

Minimise food waste: Methane, which is released when food waste breaks down in landfills, contributes to greenhouse gas emissions. To prevent food waste and save the environment, it is crucial to plan your meals and shop appropriately.
 
Make use of 'eco-friendly' products: A lot of traditional cleaning products include harsh chemicals that can endanger people, contaminate water, and hurt wildlife. Use basic ingredients like vinegar, baking soda, and lemon juice to make your cleaners.
 
Drink water from reusable bottles: Single-use plastic bottles contribute significantly to pollution. Therefore, buy a reusable water bottle made of glass or stainless steel instead. This will save money and prevent plastic waste while still being convenient.
 
Supporting seasonal and local foods: Selecting produce that is in season and locally produced lowers the transportation sector's carbon footprint. Additionally, it boosts the regional economy and farmers.
 
Prioritise plant-based foods: Diets high in plants often have a smaller environmental effect than diets high in meat. During Eid al-Bakrid, adopting eco-friendly practices is a significant approach to cultivate gratitude and awareness. 
 
Even minor modifications to our everyday lives can have a big positive impact, guaranteeing that the benefits reach not just the environment but also our future generations.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World Environment Day 2025: Inspiring slogans, wishes and messages to share

World Environment Day 2025: Essays for students in 100, 150 and 200 words

5 lush escapes to explore in South India this monsoon and Bakrid weekend

Environment Day 2025 special: Easy ways to reduce plastic pollution

World No Tobacco Day 2025: Theme, history, significance & ways to quit

Topics :World Environment DayBakr-Eidfood habits

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story