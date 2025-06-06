World Food Safety Day 2025: Date, Theme, History, Significance and more

As a reminder that safe food is a need rather than a luxury, June 7 has been designated as World Food Safety Day. This day serves as a reminder that food security, economic advancement, and good health all depend on safe food. It is the life-saving and community-wide benefits of safe food. In order to avoid, identify, and control food hazards, World Food Safety Day 2025 calls for action.

Every year, millions of people fall ill due to contaminated food. Neglecting food safety greatly increases the risk to public health. By making informed choices and advocating for safer food practices, we can all help build a healthier future.

World Food Safety Day 2025 Theme The theme for this year is “Food Safety: Science in Action.” It emphasises how science can help prevent foodborne infections. The 2025 World Food Safety Day theme highlights how innovation, data, and research help in risk identification, hygienic practices, and the safety of the food we consume. History of World Food Safety Day In December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly formally established World Food Safety Day. The first worldwide commemoration was held on June 7, 2019. The purpose of the day is to increase public awareness of the risks associated with contaminated food and to encourage initiatives aimed at lowering risks across the food chain.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) collaborated to come up with the concept. They saw that food safety was being neglected despite its significant effects on both health and the economy. Significance of World Food Safety Day This day has developed into a worldwide movement since its origin. To raise knowledge of food safety, governments, NGOs, educational institutions, and businesses collaborate. Every year, the theme promotes methods to enhance food safety systems while reflecting contemporary issues. It also highlights the invisible risks that could be present in our diet and demonstrates how science can help prevent them. Food safety is everyone's responsibility, from farm to plate. It also acts as a reminder that nutritious food boosts economies, promotes health, and saves lives.

World Food Safety Day 2025: Food Safety in India India has a rich and varied culinary tradition, but this diversity also poses special safety issues. With millions of people depending on street food and a huge informal food sector, maintaining hygiene throughout these setups is a difficult undertaking. Both urban and rural communities are nevertheless impacted by several food safety issues: • The percentage of cases of food adulteration increased from 15% in 2012 to 28% in 2019. • In the previous three years, 38% of Indian families purchased tainted packaged food. • In 2022, there were only 2,574 food safety officers, or 15% of the necessary number.