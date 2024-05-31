World No Tobacco Day 2024: Check history, significance, theme and more

Every year, World No Tobacco Day is observed to make people aware of the potential health risks and advocate efficient policies to reduce tobacco consumption.

This day is a reminder of several health risks like heart disease, stroke, cancer and some respiratory illnesses. Smoking is fatal to health causing millions of deaths every year imposing a huge burden on healthcare systems.

World No Tobacco Day: History and Significance

The World Health Organisation passed a resolution WHA40.38 in 1987 and declared April 7, 1988, "a world no-smoking day. This marks the 40th anniversary of the organisation and this was the first step in the direction of a broader movement.

Once the no-smoking day succeeded, the WHO established Resolution WHA42.19 in 1988 and created World No Tobacco Day which will be observed every year on May 31.

This day plays a key role in raising awareness among people about the potential health risks associated with tobacco use. This includes the risk involved in the dangers of smoking and the use of tobacco products causing health issues like cancer, heart disease, stroke and respiratory illnesses.

What is the theme of World No Tobacco Day 2024?

The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2024 is "Protecting children from tobacco industry interference". The message is to protect future generations and ensure a constant decrease in tobacco consumption.

What are the negative effects of smoking?

Here are some long-term effects of smoking:

Lung cancer

Tobacco smoke comprises carcinogenic compounds that damage the DNA in lung cells. Repeated consumption can lead to mutation and uncontrolled cell growth. Lung cancer is fatal and its symptoms include coughing, weight loss, and chest pain, it significantly reduces quality of life and survival rates.

Heart disease

Chemicals in tobacco smoke damage blood vessels which leads to atherosclerosis reducing blood flow and oxygen supply to the heart. This can increase the risks of heart attacks, heart failure, and chest pain (angina), leading to high mortality and morbidity rates.

Stroke

Another common negative effect of smoking is stroke which increases blood pressure and makes blood more likely to clot, blocking blood flow to the brain. This can damage your brain, resulting in paralysis, and speech difficulties, and it can even cause death in severe cases.

Respiratory infections

Your immune system can be impaired and airways can be damaged due to smoking, which can easily hold infections. Increases in susceptibility to pneumonia, bronchitis and other respiratory infections can lead to frequent illness and lower overall health.

Type 2 diabetes

Smoking raises insulin resistance to make it harder for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. It also raises the type 2 diabetes risk leading to complications like neuropathy, kidney disease, and vision problems.