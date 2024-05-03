Home / Lifestyle / World Press Freedom Day 2024: Here's the best inspirational quotes, wishes

World Press Freedom Day 2024: Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and media personnel often face challenges in performing their duties. Here are the best quotes and wishes

press freedom
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
Media is considered the fourth pillar of Democracy that brings truth to the public. However, the media often faces challenges in performing its duties. Hence, the government should create a conducive environment for the press and the journalists to perform their duties.

Every year, the World Press Freedom Day is observed to remind everyone about the challenges that journalists face in performing their duties and to ensure that the information flow remains smooth. This day marks the key role that a free and independent press plays in upholding the right to information and holding those in power accountable. 

The government of Chile and UNESCO will host the 31st World Press Freedom Day conference in Santiago. The theme for the World Press Freedom Day 2024 is “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”

On this day, let's look into some of the best World Press Freedom Day 2024 quotes and wishes that you can share. 
  • “A free press can, of course, be both good and bad, but, most certainly, without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad.” – Albert Camus.
  • “Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.” – Walter Cronkite.
  • “The press was to serve the governed, not the governors.” – Hugo Black.
  • “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom, and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech.” – Benjamin Franklin.
  • “A free press is not a privilege but an organic necessity in a great society.” – Walter Lippmann.
  • “To the press alone, checkered as it is with abuses, the world is indebted for all the triumphs which have been gained by reason and humanity over error and oppression.” – James Madison.
  • “The liberty of the press is essential to the security of freedom.” – John Adams.
  • “The freedom of the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained but by despotic governments.” – George Mason.
  • “Freedom of the press is not just important, it is imperative for a functioning democracy.” – John F. Kennedy.
  • “The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator but also a collective organiser of the masses.” – Vladimir Lenin.
  • “The press is the best instrument for enlightening the mind of man and improving him as a rational, moral, and social being.” – Thomas Jefferson.
  • “A free press is one where it’s okay to state the conclusion you’re led to by the evidence.” – David Carr.
  • “The duty of a true patriot is to protect his country from its government.” – Thomas Paine.
  • “Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego.” – Unknown.
  • “The press is the guardian of the public interest, and the independent press is the guardian of the public interest.” – Aung San Suu Kyi.

First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

