World Press Freedom Day 2024: Here's the best inspirational quotes, wishes

Media is considered the fourth pillar of Democracy that brings truth to the public. However, the media often faces challenges in performing its duties. Hence, the government should create a conducive environment for the press and the journalists to perform their duties.

Every year, the World Press Freedom Day is observed to remind everyone about the challenges that journalists face in performing their duties and to ensure that the information flow remains smooth. This day marks the key role that a free and independent press plays in upholding the right to information and holding those in power accountable.

The government of Chile and UNESCO will host the 31st World Press Freedom Day conference in Santiago. The theme for the World Press Freedom Day 2024 is “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”

