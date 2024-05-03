World Press Freedom Day 2024: Here's the best inspirational quotes, wishes

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
- “A free press can, of course, be both good and bad, but, most certainly, without freedom, the press will never be anything but bad.” – Albert Camus.
- “Freedom of the press is not just important to democracy, it is democracy.” – Walter Cronkite.
- “The press was to serve the governed, not the governors.” – Hugo Black.
- “Without freedom of thought, there can be no such thing as wisdom, and no such thing as public liberty without freedom of speech.” – Benjamin Franklin.
- “A free press is not a privilege but an organic necessity in a great society.” – Walter Lippmann.
- “To the press alone, checkered as it is with abuses, the world is indebted for all the triumphs which have been gained by reason and humanity over error and oppression.” – James Madison.
- “The liberty of the press is essential to the security of freedom.” – John Adams.
- “The freedom of the press is one of the great bulwarks of liberty, and can never be restrained but by despotic governments.” – George Mason.
- “Freedom of the press is not just important, it is imperative for a functioning democracy.” – John F. Kennedy.
- “The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator but also a collective organiser of the masses.” – Vladimir Lenin.
- “The press is the best instrument for enlightening the mind of man and improving him as a rational, moral, and social being.” – Thomas Jefferson.
- “A free press is one where it’s okay to state the conclusion you’re led to by the evidence.” – David Carr.
- “The duty of a true patriot is to protect his country from its government.” – Thomas Paine.
- “Freedom of the press is a precious privilege that no country can forego.” – Unknown.
- “The press is the guardian of the public interest, and the independent press is the guardian of the public interest.” – Aung San Suu Kyi.