Epack Prefab Tech hits 10% lower circuit as Q3 profit falls 43% Q-o-Q

Epack Prefab Technologies share price today

Epack Prefab Technologies share price was stuck in the 10-per cent lower circuit on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday, as the company reported a sequential decline in the third-quarter net profit. The counter fell 9.99 per cent to ₹204.50, the lowest level since October 21, 2025.

So far on the NSE, around 2.7 million shares of Epack Prefab Technologies have changed hands on the counter. The scrip remained locked in the lower circuit as of 12:05 PM, as compared to a 0.15 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Since its listing on October 1, 2025, the counter has risen 7.26 per cent as compared to a 1.40 per cent increase in the Nifty 50 during the period.

Why did Epack Prefab Technologies share price fall today? Epack Prefab Technologies share price slumped in Thursday's session as the company reported a sequential decline in net profit during the December quarter (Q3FY26). The bottom line declined 42.8 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹16.85 crore from ₹29.47 crore. Epack Prefab Technologies also reported that its revenue decreased 25 per cent on quarter to ₹325.04 crore in the December quarter from ₹433.4 crore in the preceding quarter (Q2FY26). Their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) fell 35 per cent sequentially to ₹32.64 crore in the third quarter from ₹49.98 crore reported in the September quarter. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin was at 10 per cent versus 11.5 per cent.

That said, the picture is not so grim when the third-quarter numbers are compared year-on-year basis. The Uttar Pradesh-based engineering construction company's net profit increased 45 per cent on year to ₹16.85 crore from ₹11.6 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The net profit margin was at 5.2 per cent in the third quarter versus 4.4 per cent in the same period in the previous financial year. Epack Prefab Technologies' revenue grew 22 per cent on year to ₹325.04 crore from ₹266.3, the company said in its exchange filing. "Despite macroeconomic and seasonal challenges during the year, our company once again delivered superlative performance. With a robust business pipeline, we are confident of bigger results in the coming quarters," said Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Singhania.

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO October 1, Epack Prefab Technologies shares were listed at ₹183.85 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and ₹186.1 per share on the BSE, against the IPO issue price of ₹204 per share. The initial public offer (IPO) was a book-built issue of ₹504 crore, which comprised a fresh issue of 1.47 crore shares worth ₹300 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1 crore shares amounting to ₹204 crore. Brokerages on Epack Prefab Technologies IPO Epack Prefab Technologies remained focused in the capacity expansion, increasing geographical presence, and expanding customer base and wallet share, the company said in the investors’ presentation. They will also focus on investing in technology infrastructure to drive innovation, enhance operational efficiencies, and improve both sales and profitability.

Epack Prefab Technologies is a third largest player in the pre-fabricated engineering construction business. The company is also engaged in the engineering, procurement, and construction business, said Indsex Securities and Finance Limited. The brokerage assigned a subscribe rating to the initial public offer, citing a outlook of the industry. Epack Prefab Technologies leverages the process innovation and advanced technology to enhance efficiency and customisation. The cost competitiveness allows for pre-fabricated solutions that are both affordable and functional, driving sustainable growth in the long run, Anand Rathi Research said in a pre IPO note. The brokerage assigned a ‘subscribe for long-term rating’ for the issue.