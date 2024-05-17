Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 40.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Sales rise 2.74% to Rs 904.14 crore

Net loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 40.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.74% to Rs 904.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 880.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 203.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 3873.26 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4084.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales904.14880.01 3 3873.264084.91 -5 OPM %1.062.59 --1.021.02 - PBDT-29.637.74 PL -164.346.62 PL PBT-40.480.11 PL -203.44-24.72 -723 NP-40.481.62 PL -203.44-24.56 -728

