360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit declines 13.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.97% to Rs 158.60 crore

Net profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers declined 13.22% to Rs 87.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 101.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.97% to Rs 158.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 195.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.158.60195.7386.4890.9494.42126.1894.05125.9087.97101.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News