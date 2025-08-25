Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 849.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 375.00% to Rs 3.80 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 849.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 549.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 375.00% to Rs 3.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

