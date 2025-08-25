Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.15 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 39.63% to Rs 37.66 crore

Net Loss of Edelweiss Rural & Corporate Services reported to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 39.63% to Rs 37.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.6662.3814.3459.06-12.79-9.59-17.48-14.26-16.15-14.26

