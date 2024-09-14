Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

360 ONE WAM board to mull fund raising via QIP

Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
360 ONE WAM informed that a meeting of its board is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 19 September 2024, to consider the proposal of funds raising by way of issue of equity shares through various options, including through a qualified institutions pl

360 ONE WAM (formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management) is a private wealth management firm in India. It serves the needs of high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, affluent families, family offices and institutional clients through a comprehensive range of tailored wealth management solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 32.6% to Rs 243.74 crore on 61.1% jump in total income to Rs 935.54 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.24% to close at Rs 1,092.75 on Friday, 13 September 2024.

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 11:10 AM IST

