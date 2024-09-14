Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions receives repeat order for Rs 516 cr

For setting up 300 MW energy project in Botswana, Southern Africa

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has received a repeat order worth Rs. 516 crore for setting up another 300 MW energy project from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa.

This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project.

Similar to the first order, TBWES will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers and will undertake complete responsibility for designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning, and performance testing.