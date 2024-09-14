Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions receives repeat order for Rs 516 cr

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions receives repeat order for Rs 516 cr

Image
Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

For setting up 300 MW energy project in Botswana, Southern Africa

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax, has received a repeat order worth Rs. 516 crore for setting up another 300 MW energy project from an industrial conglomerate in Botswana, Southern Africa.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This order is part of the second phase of a 600 MW project being developed by the major, positioning Thermax as the sole partner for the entire project.

Similar to the first order, TBWES will supply two 550 TPH CFBC (circulating fluidised bed combustion) boilers and will undertake complete responsibility for designing, engineering, manufacturing, testing, supply, supervision of erection & commissioning, and performance testing.

The project will supply power to the national utility grid, addressing the power needs of the region, and strengthening energy security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Water leakage in main dome of Taj Mahal due to rain, ASI claims no damage

Action will be taken as per law in Nagamangala incident: K'taka Minister

IMD issues 'red' alert for West Bengal and Odisha, 'orange' alert for Delhi

Signs of colonialism need to be eradicated: Fadnavis on Port Blair renaming

Hindi has unbreakable relationship with every Indian language: Amit Shah

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story