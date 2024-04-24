360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 56.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 64.20% to Rs 791.74 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 56.07% to Rs 242.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 64.20% to Rs 791.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 482.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.23% to Rs 804.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 657.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.77% to Rs 2507.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1902.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

