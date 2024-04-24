ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 26.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 14788.46 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 26.18% to Rs 173.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 14788.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12629.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.57% to Rs 850.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 813.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 41759.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38559.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

14788.4612629.1141759.6738559.53-1.85-3.29-2.40-2.29270.41364.291028.341084.54270.41364.291028.341084.54173.67235.26850.66813.49

