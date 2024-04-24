Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 26.18% in the March 2024 quarter

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company consolidated net profit declines 26.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 17.10% to Rs 14788.46 crore

Net profit of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company declined 26.18% to Rs 173.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 14788.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12629.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.57% to Rs 850.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 813.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 41759.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 38559.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales14788.4612629.11 17 41759.6738559.53 8 OPM %-1.85-3.29 --2.40-2.29 - PBDT270.41364.29 -26 1028.341084.54 -5 PBT270.41364.29 -26 1028.341084.54 -5 NP173.67235.26 -26 850.66813.49 5

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

