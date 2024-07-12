5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 38.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 102.24 croreNet profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 38.17% to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 102.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales102.2484.55 21 OPM %36.4930.27 -PBDT30.1921.78 39 PBT26.8919.47 38 NP20.0914.54 38
