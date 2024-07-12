Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 38.17% in the June 2024 quarter

5Paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 38.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 20.92% to Rs 102.24 crore

Net profit of 5Paisa Capital rose 38.17% to Rs 20.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.92% to Rs 102.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 84.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales102.2484.55 21 OPM %36.4930.27 -PBDT30.1921.78 39 PBT26.8919.47 38 NP20.0914.54 38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Nasscom writes to Karnataka CM, raises concerns over draft gig workers bill

LIVE: Retail inflation rises to 5.08% in June; India's industrial output grows 5.9% in May

Retail inflation rises to 5.08% in June; IIP jumps to 5.9% in May

Zepto elevates loyalty programme head Meel as chief business officer

Paris Olympics: What to know, who to watch during water polo competition

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story