Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 12 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales rise 58.64% to Rs 56.95 crore

Net profit of Sanginita Chemicals declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.64% to Rs 56.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales56.9535.90 59 OPM %2.253.37 -PBDT0.680.62 10 PBT0.420.47 -11 NP0.310.35 -11

First Published: Jul 12 2024 | 5:53 PM IST

