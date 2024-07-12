Sanginita Chemicals standalone net profit declines 11.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 58.64% to Rs 56.95 crore

Net profit of Sanginita Chemicals declined 11.43% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 58.64% to Rs 56.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 35.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.56.9535.902.253.370.680.620.420.470.310.35

