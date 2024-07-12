Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit rises 56.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.24% to Rs 114.06 crore

Net profit of Teamo Productions HQ rose 56.38% to Rs 1.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.24% to Rs 114.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 93.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.114.0693.310.790.491.960.941.960.941.470.94

