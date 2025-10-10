5paisa Capital Q2 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 9 cr

5paisa Capital reported a 56.71% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.48 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 21.90 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income fell 23.35% YoY to Rs 77.30 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses declined 9.74% to Rs 64.56 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 71.53 crore in Q2 FY25. Finance costs rose 32.17% YoY to Rs 7.97 crore, while employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 20.51 crore, up 0.98% YoY during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 12.74 crore in Q2 FY26, down 56.53% from Rs 29.31 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

The company stated that it onboarded 0.95 lakh new clients during the quarter, taking the total number of registered customers to 50.1 lakh. On half-year basis, the company's net profit fell 49.91% to Rs 21.03 crore on 23.65% decrease in revenue to Rs 155.07 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Gaurav Seth, managing director & CEO, 5paisa Capital, said, During Q2FY26, markets remained volatile with persistent FII selling, offset by strong DII inflows. While ADTO declined across Cash and F&O segments, the industrys MTF book witnessed strong traction, crossing Rs 1 lakh crore. With a focus on quality acquisition, we added over 95,000 customers, improved CAC and FYR, and surpassed the 5 million customer milestone. Our MTF initiatives including the new Pay-Later option, competitive interest rates, broader security coverage, and flexible funding helped expand our client funding book to Rs 364 crore. We enhanced our platforms with features upgrades in digital onboarding, a revamped MF section, an in-app dedicated ETF Dashboard, the web-based Scalper Platform, and advanced trader tools like Strategy Analyzer and Alpha Scan. We remain committed to continuous innovation and leveraging AI to enhance customer experience.

We are also delighted to welcome Zor Gorelov as an additional independent non-executive director on our board. Zor is a global AI veteran with more than three decades of international experience in artificial intelligence and technology. He was the Co-Founder and CEO of Kasisto, a leading provider of AI-powered digital assistants for the financial services industry. We are confident that 5paisa will benefit immensely from Zors deep expertise in driving AI-led transformation. Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the appointment of Charvi Panchmatia as the company secretary and compliance officer (key managerial personnel), effective 10 October 2025. 5paisa Capital is engaged in providing financial products through its online technology platform and mobile applications. The company provides an online technology platform to clients through internet terminals and mobile applications for trading in securities in NSE and BSE. It is registered with SEBI as a stockbroker, depository participant and research analyst, and with AMFI as a mutual fund distributor.