Subex soars on bagging Netherlands telecom contract

Subex hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 13.17 after the company won a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands.

The deal covers a six-year period, with an option to extend by two more years. Subex will deliver a single, converged platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement.

The contract extends an existing partnership across routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, direct carrier billing, and wholesale billing. Services will be fully managed from Subexs UK datacenter.

The project aims to merge all wholesale billing and reporting functions into one platform. It targets improved efficiency, lower costs, and continued 99% SLA compliance.