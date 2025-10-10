Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Subex soars on bagging Netherlands telecom contract

Subex soars on bagging Netherlands telecom contract

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Subex hit an upper limit of 10% at Rs 13.17 after the company won a $6.62 million contract from a leading telecom operator in the Netherlands.

The deal covers a six-year period, with an option to extend by two more years. Subex will deliver a single, converged platform for MVNO billing and wholesale partner settlement.

The contract extends an existing partnership across routing, interconnect, OTT, SMS, direct carrier billing, and wholesale billing. Services will be fully managed from Subexs UK datacenter.

The project aims to merge all wholesale billing and reporting functions into one platform. It targets improved efficiency, lower costs, and continued 99% SLA compliance.

The Netherlands operator has a large wholesale footprint that supports several MVNOs. It is expanding its broadband network to enhance service quality and operational efficiency.

Subex provides AI-driven telecom solutions for business assurance, fraud management, and partner ecosystem management. It serves over 100 countries worldwide.

On a consolidated basis, Subex reported net profit of Rs 12.81 crore in Q1 June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.21 crore in Q1 June 2024. Net sales declined 2.58% YoY to Rs 66.40 crore in Q1 June 2025.

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

