Tata Elxsi slides as Q2 PAT tanks 33% to Rs 155 crore

Tata Elxsi fell 1.23% to Rs 5,527.35 after the company reported 32.52% decline in net profit to Rs 154.81 crore as revenue from operations fell by 3.87% to Rs 918.10 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

EBITDA dropped by 27.43% YoY to Rs 193.3 crore in the second quarter of FY26. EBITDA margin for Q2 FY26 was 21.1% as against 27.9% in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 214.71 crore, down by 28.11% from Rs 298.70 crore in Q2 FY25.

The company's total headcount in Q2 of FY26 stood at 11,951. Attrition rate stood at 15.4% in Q2 FY26 as compared to 12.5% in Q2 FY25.

On the segmental front, revenue from software development and services stood at Rs 927.17 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 3.56% decline year-on-year. Meanwhile, revenue from system integration and support services was Rs 24.27 crore, down 13.04% year-on-year during the same period. Manoj Raghavan, CEO and MD, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the companys performance in the second quarter of FY26, said: For the second quarter of FY26, Tata Elxsi reported an operating revenue of 918.1 crores, with a healthy growth of 2.9% over the previous quarter. The Profit Before Tax at Rs. 214.7 crores reported a 110-basis point improvement over last quarter, while PAT expanded by 50 bps to 16%. Amidst dynamic market conditions and geopolitical uncertainties, we delivered strong QoQ growth across overseas markets led by US which grew at 7.9% QoQ. We continue to win new customers in our core verticals and adjacent markets in the US region, which is expected to add to the growth momentum of the company, backed by differentiated technology capabilities and offshore execution excellence.

Our Media & Communication business, which accounts for more than 31% of our revenue, posted a smart QoQ growth of 6.8%, supported by large deal ramp-ups and new deal wins across regions. The transportation business, which accounts for over 53% of our revenue, registered a 0.7% QoQ growth in the second quarter, building on the momentum of large deal wins and global OEM SDV programs. I am happy to announce that during the second quarter, Tata Elxsi set up an exclusive Cloud HIL centre for Suzuki Motors in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the second engineering centre under the Tata Elxsi-Suzuki partnership, following the Offshore Development Centre in Pune which was set up last year.

During the second quarter, Tata Elxsi inaugurated a Global Technology Centre for Medical Devices for Bayer. This radiology focussed centre harnesses Tata Elxsis deep expertise in healthcare engineering, providing access to its highly specialized technology talent. We are building a strong pipeline of new customers and large deals across key regions in the Healthcare and Lifesciences business, creating a strong foundation for sustained growth in the coming quarters. Our System Integration business, which provides Experiential Technology Solutions and Intelligent Managed Services across various verticals, recorded a smart growth of 20.5% over the previous quarter. The Managed Services business was awarded the global award for best ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) supplier of the year from Dell Technologies. This underscores the differentiated capabilities we are building and delivering for enterprises, even as they pivot to AI data centres, edge computing, and hybrid workloads for their AI powered enterprise applications and workloads.