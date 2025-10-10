SpiceJet kicks off its fleet ramp-up with three new aircraft

SpiceJet has received and added three new aircraft to its operational fleet, including an Airbus A340 wide-body and two Boeing 737s, kicking off its ambitious winter expansion plan designed to meet the surging demand for air travel this holiday season.
These new planes will join operations between October 10 and 11, marking the start of a major fleet ramp-up. A total of 20 aircraft are set to join the airline's operational fleet between October and November, and to be operated under a damp lease model. Additionally, the airline will unground four planes by mid-December, further boosting capacity.
The addition of these planes is the cornerstone of SpiceJet's strategy to significantly scale up its operations this winter. The airline is on track to more than double its operational fleet size and triple its available seat kilometers (ASKM), introducing new routes, increasing flight frequencies, and adding exciting destinations across its network.
