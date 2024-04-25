Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India Ltd spurts 0.27%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 165.1, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 103.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% gain in NIFTY and a 59.42% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 165.1, up 0.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22396.45. The Sensex is at 73852.17, down 0%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 26.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 11.6% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9140.1, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 403.32 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 555.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 164.85, up 0.15% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 103.33% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% gain in NIFTY and a 59.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 22.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

