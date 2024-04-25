Apollo Tyres Ltd soars 0.15%, rises for fifth straight session

Apollo Tyres Ltd is quoting at Rs 487.3, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.53% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 487.3, up 0.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 22396.45. The Sensex is at 73852.17, down 0%. Apollo Tyres Ltd has risen around 3.36% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Apollo Tyres Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21896.9, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.85 lakh shares in last one month.

Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 45.53% in last one year as compared to a 25.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 69.3% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.26 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

