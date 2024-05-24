Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 66.42% to Rs 37.44 crore

Net profit of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 66.42% to Rs 37.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 222.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 62.86% to Rs 471.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 289.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales37.44111.51 -66 471.76289.68 63 OPM %-166.0825.32 -20.60-9.24 - PBDT-25.3662.77 PL 244.1984.31 190 PBT-32.8748.53 PL 213.9060.92 251 NP8.02-23.78 LP 222.51-16.31 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

63 Moons Technologies consolidated net profit rises 321.65% in the December 2023 quarter

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Spikes 3.17%

63 Moons Technologies Ltd Slips 2.86%

63 moons Unveils Innovative Technology Universe of Cybersecurity, Web 3.0 &amp; Blockchain, and LegalTech

Information Technology stocks slide

Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 38.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Mysore Petro Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

E2E Networks standalone net profit rises 39.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 52.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story