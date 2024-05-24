Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 52.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.23% to Rs 179.22 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 52.36% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 179.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.47% to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 627.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 526.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

179.22141.98627.74526.266.757.756.587.516.694.5121.9017.434.612.6513.759.743.232.1210.077.22

