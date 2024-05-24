Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 52.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.23% to Rs 179.22 croreNet profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 52.36% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 179.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 39.47% to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 627.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 526.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News