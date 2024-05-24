Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 52.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Cords Cable Industries standalone net profit rises 52.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 26.23% to Rs 179.22 crore

Net profit of Cords Cable Industries rose 52.36% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.23% to Rs 179.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 141.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.47% to Rs 10.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.28% to Rs 627.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 526.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales179.22141.98 26 627.74526.26 19 OPM %6.757.75 -6.587.51 - PBDT6.694.51 48 21.9017.43 26 PBT4.612.65 74 13.759.74 41 NP3.232.12 52 10.077.22 39

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

