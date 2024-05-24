Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 38.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 38.15% in the March 2024 quarter

May 24 2024
Sales rise 45.32% to Rs 2155.89 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance declined 38.15% to Rs 267.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.32% to Rs 2155.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1483.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.15% to Rs 1436.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1327.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 7267.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5475.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2155.891483.51 45 7267.135475.86 33 OPM %75.6979.78 -77.5476.54 - PBDT685.25574.58 19 2235.711849.81 21 PBT632.33533.27 19 2052.851710.97 20 NP267.91433.18 -38 1436.021327.76 8

First Published: May 24 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

