Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 38.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.32% to Rs 2155.89 croreNet profit of Sundaram Finance declined 38.15% to Rs 267.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.32% to Rs 2155.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1483.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 8.15% to Rs 1436.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1327.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 7267.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5475.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News